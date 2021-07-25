VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

VEREIT stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

