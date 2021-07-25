VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,107 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of VEREIT worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VER opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.49.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

