Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 454,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CFO A Brian Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,581. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.