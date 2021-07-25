Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.20. Verso reported earnings of ($0.99) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million.

VRS has been the subject of several research reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after purchasing an additional 181,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verso by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verso by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Verso by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verso by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 113,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.