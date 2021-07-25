VerusCoin Market Cap Reaches $41.32 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.32 million and $15,118.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,387.48 or 1.00104413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00876360 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,411,061 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

