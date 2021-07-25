VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,079.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $47.17 million and $54,079.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00117060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00133132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,237.39 or 1.00047808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00835270 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,420,913 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

