Viacoin (VIA) Hits Market Cap of $9.81 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $277,710.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.75 or 0.00364961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

