ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,328 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of ViacomCBS worth $32,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

