ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.