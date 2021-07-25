VideoCoin One Day Volume Reaches $19,355.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $19,355.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,989,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

