Vidulum (VDL) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $164,005.99 and approximately $204.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003638 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 327% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

