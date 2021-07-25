Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMD. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

VMD stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $274.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.49. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.