Vipstar Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $37.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000265 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 8,232.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033803 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00026968 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.