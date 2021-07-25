Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 41,447 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 578.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $127.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,031. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

