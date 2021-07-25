Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 9,176 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 251.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $5.88 on Friday, reaching $643.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.93. The stock has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.38, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

