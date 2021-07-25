Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Snap accounts for about 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Snap by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $15.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,232,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

