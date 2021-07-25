Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 263.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $49.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,643.32. 1,401,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,374.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,497.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

