Virtu Financial LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 254.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $18.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,425.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

