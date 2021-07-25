Virtu Financial LLC Buys 48,732 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 278.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,255 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,732 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

AMAT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.43. 4,345,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.43. The company has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

