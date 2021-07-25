Virtu Financial LLC Buys 7,970 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 747.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.56.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.91. The company had a trading volume of 133,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,475. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $334.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

