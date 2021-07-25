Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.74.

Shares of Square stock traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,374,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,478,245. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.25. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

