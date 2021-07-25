Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 31,799 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

