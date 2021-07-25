Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 472,150 Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 472,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,000. Landcadia Holdings III makes up about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCYAU. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

OTCMKTS:LCYAU remained flat at $$13.14 during trading hours on Friday. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,133. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

