Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 355.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $685.00. The company had a trading volume of 246,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a one year low of $277.02 and a one year high of $733.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $661.39.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

