Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107,676 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.90% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 359,055 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $486,000.

Shares of UNG stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 1,383,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

