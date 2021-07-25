Virtu Financial LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1,206.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Discovery by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

DISCA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.