Virtu Financial LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 310.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,319 shares during the quarter. Rocket Companies makes up about 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 971.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 97,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 40,869 shares during the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 4,137,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,982. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

