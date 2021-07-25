Virtu Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 457.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises approximately 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 370,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,475,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 176,400.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,650 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $105,060,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of WYNN traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.57. 3,621,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,493. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.