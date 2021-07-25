Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.98 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,051 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $225,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $267,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $11,620,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $324.06. The stock had a trading volume of 543,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,735. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.41 and a 52 week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

