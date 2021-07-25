Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.80. 549,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $315.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.81.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

