Virtu Financial LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000. Teladoc Health accounts for 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,783,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.59. 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,704. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.