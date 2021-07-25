Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.86. 737,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,506. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

