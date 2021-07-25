Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,542 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 808.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Illumina by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total transaction of $1,536,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

