Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.36. 4,217,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $166.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

