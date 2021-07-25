Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $121,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,848 shares of company stock worth $17,241,046. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX traded down $6.65 on Friday, hitting $203.24. 3,522,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,115,822. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.51. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

