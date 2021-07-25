Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 248,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,004,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,284. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

