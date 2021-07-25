Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,708,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,704,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

