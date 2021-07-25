Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $8.14 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,000. Roku makes up about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $53.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.65. 10,787,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,903. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.80.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

