Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 7,747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 673.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $91.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,660.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,438.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,667.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

