Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 9,171 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.93.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.94 on Friday, reaching $402.79. 1,215,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.26. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $405.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

