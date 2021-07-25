Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,649. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

