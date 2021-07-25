Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,145 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.38.

MA traded up $11.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.26. 3,720,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. The firm has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

