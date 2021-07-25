Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,115 Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares makes up about 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.10% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 127.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

Shares of DPST traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $175.62. 299,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $307.26.

