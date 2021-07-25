Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 93,469 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $172,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,084.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 10,250,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,452. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

