Virtu Financial LLC Takes $212.57 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,328,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,572,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 15.1% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Gold Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $168.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,831,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,780. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.