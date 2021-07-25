Virtu Financial LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,000. Baidu makes up about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Baidu by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU traded down $5.83 on Friday, reaching $172.66. The company had a trading volume of 7,606,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,287,705. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

