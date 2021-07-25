Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,205,594 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,244,000. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 1.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,657,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,165,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,516,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

