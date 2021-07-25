Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.12.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.64. 9,666,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,451. The company has a market capitalization of $456.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

