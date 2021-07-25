Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,799,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,688,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,722,930. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $97.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

