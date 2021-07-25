Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $220.15. 3,946,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,767. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.37. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

